1 killed, 8 injured in earthquakes in China's Yunnan

At least one person was killed and eight other sustained injuries following a series of earthquakes that jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday, local authorities said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least one person was killed and eight other sustained injuries following a series of earthquakes that jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday, local authorities said. One person was killed by falling rocks, said Zhang Shiwei, Party chief of Yangbi.

Three people were injured by falling tiles, and four were buried in a road collapse, among whom three have been rescued, Xinhua reported. Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude hit Yangbi from 9 pm to 11 pm (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

