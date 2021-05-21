Left Menu

Bangladesh records 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 786,698 and death toll at 12,310, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 786,698 and death toll at 12,310, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 18,294 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 729,039 including 1,529 new recoveries Friday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.56 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.67 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

