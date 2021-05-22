Left Menu

4 men try to barge into former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's office in London

Four unidentified men tried to barge into former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hassan Nawaz's office in Parkland here on Friday on the pretext of meeting him in person, Geo News reported.

4 men try to barge into former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's office in London
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Four unidentified men tried to barge into former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hassan Nawaz's office in Parkland here on Friday on the pretext of meeting him in person, Geo News reported. Three of the men were wearing masks and hoodies to conceal their identity while the fourth man was wearing a suit and was without a mask.

Four persons were stopped at the entrance of the office after which they were questioned about the purpose of their visit. They said that they had an appointment with Nawaz Sharif, reported Geo News. When Hassan Nawaz told the men there was no record of such an appointment, they tried to forcibly enter the office.

According to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the alleged assailants tried breaking into Hassan Nawaz's office with the intention of attacking Nawaz Sharif, as he was present at the office at the time of the incident, reported Geo News. When the police were called, the four alleged assailants fled the site. The Metropolitan Police said that a criminal case has been registered and they are looking into the complaint.

Condemning the incident, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that those who toyed with Nawaz Sharif's life during his detention have not stopped yet, reported Geo News. "Once again, the same elements have made an attempt to attack him," she said. "May God save everyone from such petty and cowardly enemies."

"Resorting to gross CRIMINALITY in the face of political frustration and defeat. Peoples voice will not be silenced by low-life, 3rd rate criminals. #NawazSharif is the voice of the people of Pakistan and will not be silenced, Insha'Allah. May Allah protect you #NawazSharif," she wrote on Twitter. PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that the forcible entry of thugs is reprehensible and worrisome, reported Geo News.

"They seemed to be armed and clearly had a sinister design but, thankfully, could not succeed. London police must investigate the incident from all angles." "Thank God that Nawaz Sharif safely escaped the deliberate attack," Shahbaz added, saying that it is a matter of great concern that armed, masked assailants entered Nawaz's office with the intention of attacking him.

"Those involved should be severely punished according to the law," said Shahbaz. He said that members of PML-N London have also been directed to conduct a full investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

