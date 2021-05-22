Left Menu

Pakistan increases tariff on power by Rs 1.72 per unit

Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when Federal Cabinet on Friday decided to increase the power tariff in three quarterly adjustments.

Pakistan increases tariff on power by Rs 1.72 per unit
Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when Federal Cabinet on Friday decided to increase the power tariff in three quarterly adjustments. Citing a private TV channel, The News International reported that the Cabinet approved the summary through circulation, told the sources of Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet approved an increase of 82 paisa per unit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020. In the first quarter of the financial year, the government approved an increase of 90 paisa per unit in terms of adjustments. The increase in tariff will be implemented from October 2021, reported The News International.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in March 2021, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had notified 89 paisa per unit increase in the power rate. According to details, the rates were increased to generate around Rs 6.9 billion additional revenue.

The Nepra had held a public hearing on February 25 on the Central Power Purchase Agency's (CCPA) request for an increase in power, reported The News International. (ANI)

