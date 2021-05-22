Left Menu

Myanmar's election commission mulls dissolving Suu Kyi's NLD over allegations of fraud

Myanmar's election commission is considering dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party over allegations of fraud during last year's election.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's election commission is considering dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party over allegations of fraud during last year's election. On Friday, military-appointed commission chairman Thein Soe spoke at a meeting with political parties in the capital Naypyitaw and talked about about dissolving NLD, reported NHK World.

He said, "What shall we do to the NLD party that planned and acted illegally? Should the party be dissolved? It must be considered." He alleged widespread fraud in last November's general election, in which the NLD won 83 per cent of the contested seats.

The Myanmar military seized power in February 1 coup, and has said that a general election will eventually take place. There has been speculation that the NLD would be excluded, reported NHK World. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

