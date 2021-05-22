Left Menu

Pakistan Covid: Sindh schools to remain shut as cases spike

Educational institutions in 12 Sindh districts will remain closed till June 6 as their COVID-19 positivity ratio is above 5 per cent.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:12 IST
Pakistan Covid: Sindh schools to remain shut as cases spike
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Educational institutions in 12 Sindh districts will remain closed till June 6 as their COVID-19 positivity ratio is above 5 per cent. On Friday, the Federal Education Ministry informed that in 52 districts across Pakistan, the positivity ratio is higher than 5 per cent, reported Geo News.

In a statement, the ministry said the districts included Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi. In districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is below 5 per cent, educational institutions will reopen from May 24.

In Balochistan, educational institutions would remain closed in Quetta till June 6. Moreover, educational institutions in Punjab's Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh will remain closed till June 6, reported Geo News.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat. All educational institutions will remain closed in Islamabad as well, the federal ministry added, reported Geo News.

The ministry said the phase-wise reopening of educational institutions would begin from May 24 in districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021