3 dead, 27 hurt as quake shakes southwest China

A strong, shallow quake shook the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan killing at least 3 people and injuring 27.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A strong, shallow quake shook the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan killing at least 3 people and injuring 27. A series of over 160 tremors were registered in Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture on late Friday-early Saturday, with the most powerful of them having a 6.9 magnitude, taking the lives of 3 and injuring 27, reported Sputnik.

According to rescue services, the disaster hit the area with a population of more than 72,000 people, over 13,000 buildings were damaged and 89 of them fully destroyed, Sputnik reported citing China Central Television report. On Friday, a separate magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Qinghai province in northwestern China. No victims or damage have been reported yet. (ANI)

