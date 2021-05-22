3 dead, 27 hurt as quake shakes southwest China

A strong, shallow quake shook the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan killing at least 3 people and injuring 27. A series of over 160 tremors were registered in Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture on late Friday-early Saturday, with the most powerful of them having a 6.9 magnitude, taking the lives of 3 and injuring 27, reported Sputnik.

According to rescue services, the disaster hit the area with a population of more than 72,000 people, over 13,000 buildings were damaged and 89 of them fully destroyed, Sputnik reported citing China Central Television report. On Friday, a separate magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Qinghai province in northwestern China. No victims or damage have been reported yet. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)