COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,070 new cases, 102 deaths in last 24 hrs
Pakistan registered 102 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,070 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan registered 102 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,070 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to The News International, Pakistan's national tally of active cases reached 63,229 COVID cases on Friday.
Most of the deaths were recorded in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 102 deaths, 50 of the patients died on the ventilator. There were 4,424 infected patients under treatment in critical care in various healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours, as reported by The News International. During the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 5.95 percent.
Around 810,143 people have recovered so far countrywide that resulted in the over 90 per cent recovery ratio. Around 20,089 deaths have been recorded in the country since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)
