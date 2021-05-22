Left Menu

French President to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, said France Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, reported NKH World.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, said France Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, reported NKH World. She also informed that Paris will host the Olympics in 2024 while revealing the plan in a radio program on Friday, the news agency reported.

When asked if she thinks the Games will go ahead despite a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Japan, Maracineanu said the Japanese Prime Minister and organising committee have been working to minimise risks. She also said France has been inoculating athletes as part of preparations.

Maracineanu said she also plans to visit Japan during the Games. Japan's capital Tokyo reported 602 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The figure is down 170 from a week ago. The daily tally of new infections has been marking a week-on-week decline for nine straight days, as per NHK World news. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

