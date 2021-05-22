Left Menu

Thailand confirms 3,052 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more fatalities

Thailand registered 3,052 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, official statistics showed, as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic last year.

Bangkok [Thailand], May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand registered 3,052 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, official statistics showed, as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic last year. Of the new cases, 41 were imported and 3,011 were locally transmitted including 605 reported in prisons, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said in a press conference.

The local cases are concentrated in Bangkok, many linked to the clusters recently detected in crowded communities, prisons and construction work sites, the CCSA said. The country also reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the national death toll to 759.

Total reported cases in the Southeast Asian country currently stands at 126,118 with nearly 100,000 recorded since April 1. As of Friday, the country has administered more than 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 960,000 people having received both doses, while more than 1.8 million having received the first doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

