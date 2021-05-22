Left Menu

Russia records 8,709 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,709 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,992,554, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

22-05-2021
Moscow [Russia], May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,709 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,992,554, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday. The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 386 to 118,125 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,345 to 4,610,465.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,653 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,154,115. So far, over 135.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

