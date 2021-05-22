Left Menu

Study finds 96 pc of COVID-19 patients have antibodies year after recovery

A study by Japan's Yokohama City University showed that 96 per cent of people previously infected with COVID-19 still had antibodies a year after recovery, Kyodo News Agency reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:44 IST
Study finds 96 pc of COVID-19 patients have antibodies year after recovery
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): A study by Japan's Yokohama City University showed that 96 per cent of people previously infected with COVID-19 still had antibodies a year after recovery, Kyodo News Agency reported. The study looked at results from 250 people aged 21-78 who tested positive for the virus between February and April last year and found that those COVID-19 patients who showed more severe symptoms all had antibodies in the following year, while 97 per cent of those with mild or no symptoms had antibodies in the first six months after being ill.

The study also found that only 69 per cent of people who were sick with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 last year had antibodies to fight the South African variant six months after being ill, 75 per cent against the Indian variant, 81 per cent against the Brazilian variant and 85 per cent against the UK variant. The study further showed that these percentages declined in the following year. The study concluded that former COVID-19 patients who were ill in the first few months of the pandemic, especially if they had mild or no symptoms, must still be vaccinated in order to avoid being infected with a COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021