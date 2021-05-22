Left Menu

France should avoid being dragged into US-China rivalry: Chief of Defense Staff

France should avoid being drawn into the growing rivalry between China and the United States, which will become a central geopolitical confrontation of the future, General Francois Lecointre, Chief of the country's Defense Staff told a daily newspaper.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:42 IST
France should avoid being dragged into US-China rivalry: Chief of Defense Staff
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], May 22 (ANI/Sputnik): France should avoid being drawn into the growing rivalry between China and the United States, which will become a central geopolitical confrontation of the future, General Francois Lecointre, Chief of the country's Defense Staff told a daily newspaper. According to the general, the future international arena will revolve around the standoff between Beijing and Washington, in which all third states will have to pick a side, something neither France nor Europe is interested in.

"While it is not about questioning our relationship with the United States, which is of vital importance, we must not allow ourselves to be drawn into... the confrontation that threatens to unfold between China and the United States," Lecointre said. The general also mentioned concerns of the Eastern European nations over Russia's rearmament, as Moscow, in his opinion, along with Beijing, is becoming an increasingly dangerous rival in space and underwater.

"This confrontation is dangerous," he added. Lecointre also said that Moscow was trying to weaken the democratic model by acting in the field of digital technologies, and noted that the presence of Russia, Turkey, or China in Africa was disturbing and destabilizing.

China and Russia on their part have repeatedly stated that the era of the US hegemony was over and that the world needed to move toward a multilateral model. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021