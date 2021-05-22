Left Menu

Germany bars visitors from Britain, N Ireland over Covid variants of concern

Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland will be barred from Sunday from entering Germany, which has classified the United Kingdom as a Covid-19 virus variant area of concern region.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:28 IST
Germany bars visitors from Britain, N Ireland over Covid variants of concern
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland will be barred from Sunday from entering Germany, which has classified the United Kingdom as a Covid-19 virus variant area of concern region. "Germany has classified the United Kingdom as an area of variant of concern, with effect from 23 May. Therefore a ban on transportation and entry into Germany applies from 23 May," tweeted Germany Embassy in London.

DW news also reported that the country's Robert Koch Institute for public health declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region on Friday. The move, which will come into force from Sunday, will see significant travel restrictions introduced. The warning means stricter restrictions and quarantine measures for those arriving from the UK.

This ban on transportation does not apply on German citizens or persons with a domicile and right of residence in the Federal Republic of Germany and their spouses or registered civil partners from the same household, as per the guideline issued by the Embassy. Germany reported 3,635,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 87,128 deaths so far, as per World Health Organisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021