Left Menu

1 killed, 4 injured in Amsterdam stabbing incident

One person was killed and four others suffered injuries in a stabbing incident in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, on Friday night.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:57 IST
1 killed, 4 injured in Amsterdam stabbing incident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

One person was killed and four others suffered injuries in a stabbing incident in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, on Friday night. The incident occurred around 11 pm local time in Ferdinand Bol street near the city centre, Xinhua reported.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen as a suspect. Police are investigating the incident and keeping all options open. "So far there has been no direct indication of a terrorist motive," the Amsterdam police declared in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021