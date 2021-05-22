1 killed, 4 injured in Amsterdam stabbing incident

One person was killed and four others suffered injuries in a stabbing incident in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, on Friday night. The incident occurred around 11 pm local time in Ferdinand Bol street near the city centre, Xinhua reported.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen as a suspect. Police are investigating the incident and keeping all options open. "So far there has been no direct indication of a terrorist motive," the Amsterdam police declared in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

