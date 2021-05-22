Pakistan: Sindh extends coronavirus restrictions for two weeks amid cases surge

The Sindh province of Pakistan has extended the coronavirus restrictions for another two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. A meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday, in which provincial ministers, medical experts, police officials and others attended, Geo News reported.

According to the Sindh CM's spokesperson, it was decided that tourist centres, Seaview and Hawke's Bay beaches and amusement parks will remain closed for another two weeks. Walking tracks, however, will be kept open in Sindh.

According to the spokesperson, starting Monday, shops will remain open till 6 pm under the SOPs and department stores will also remain open till 6 pm. All wedding halls in the province will remain closed, indoor and outdoor dining in hotels will remain closed. However, takeaways will be allowed.

Pakistan is reeling under the impact of the third wave of coronavirus. Pakistan reported 4,007 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload near 9,00,000 on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 3,06,707 while 4,891 people have died so far. (ANI)

