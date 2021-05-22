Pradip Kumar Yadav appointed as next ambassador of India to Liberia

Pradip Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

In an official statement, the MEA said: "Pradip Kumar Yadav (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia."

The statement further mentioned that Yadav is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

