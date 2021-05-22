Left Menu

Pradip Kumar Yadav appointed as next ambassador of India to Liberia

Pradip Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:25 IST
Pradip Kumar Yadav appointed as next ambassador of India to Liberia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pradip Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

In an official statement, the MEA said: "Pradip Kumar Yadav (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia."

The statement further mentioned that Yadav is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021