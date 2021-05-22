Left Menu

Nepal logs 8,591 new COVID-19 cases, 5,05,643 in total

Nepal on Saturday reported 8,591 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections in the country to 5,05,643.

22-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Saturday reported 8,591 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections in the country to 5,05,643. The death toll in the Himalayan Nation has reached 6,153 with 129 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Citing the country's Health Ministry, Kathmandu Post reported that 389 people tested positive in a total of 743 antigen tests. However, 373,684 infected people have recovered from the disease so far, including 8,848 of them in the last 24 hours.

A total of 19,357 RT-PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours. As of Saturday, 2,897,503 RT-PCR tests have been carried out across the country, Kathmandu Post reported. According to Kathmandu Post, in the past 24 hours, Province 1 witnessed 1,204 new infections, Province 2 recorded 574 cases, Bagmati registered 3,875 cases, Gandaki reported 369 cases, Lumbini reported 2,032, Karnali reported 616 cases and Sudurpaschim reported 1,023 cases.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

