Left Menu

Bangladesh records 1,028 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 787,726 and the death toll to 12,348, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:12 IST
Bangladesh records 1,028 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 787,726 and the death toll to 12,348, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 12,230 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 729,798, including 759 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.57 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.65 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of 112 deaths on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021