Nepal Parliament dissolution against spirit of Constitution, says former Speaker Sapkota

Former Speaker of House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota on Saturday said President Bidya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the HOR is against the spirit of the Constitution of Nepal. In a statement issued on Saturday evening, former House Speaker Sapkota called the move of the President "unprecedented and against the verdict of the apex court".

"The unprecedented move is against the political struggle and verdict of the apex court which had annulled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's earlier move of dismantling the parliament on December 20, 2020," he stated. According to Article 76 (5), there is a provision of appointing the Prime Minister given that the requirements to form a new government are fulfilled.

However, the President's decision to proceed with the decision despite an alternative being provided does not appear to be constitutional, he added. Sapkota also called on all democratic forces to stand united for constitutional supremacy and for national wellbeing. He also demanded the government prioritise COVID-19 pandemic handling.

The President's office, in the wee hours of Saturday, issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal. An alliance of Nepal opposition parties on Saturday declared that they will take legal and political steps against Prime Minister Oli and President Bhandari for taking such a move.

The Himalayan nation plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament early this month. The political uncertainty comes at a time when the nation is facing a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

