Left Menu

Tokyo warns Japanese firm after weapon blueprints leaked to Chinese company: Report

The Japanese government has issued a warning to Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. and a subcontracted firm after the latter leaked blueprints for parts of a military-use prototype machine gun to a Chinese company, local media reported citing government spokesperson.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 23:03 IST
Tokyo warns Japanese firm after weapon blueprints leaked to Chinese company: Report
Japanese flag . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese government has issued a warning to Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. and a subcontracted firm after the latter leaked blueprints for parts of a military-use prototype machine gun to a Chinese company, local media reported citing government spokesperson. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, a Japanese company, is a manufacturer of industrial machinery, automatic weaponry, ships, bridges and steel structure etc.

According to Japan Times, the warning was issued last month by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry on the grounds that the subcontractor had violated Japan's foreign exchange and trade control law. The weapons were to be procured for the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) if selected in a tender.

"It is regrettable that such a case has occurred, and we will endeavour to deal with it appropriately," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the government's top spokesman, said at a news conference on Thursday. Sumitomo Heavy had bid in the tender opened by the GSDF in fiscal 2019 to procure the machine guns but withdrew its participation in March as the number of guns to be produced was small and the project lacked business prospects.

In order to manufacture prototypes of the weapon ahead of its adoption, some component blueprints given to the subcontractor were provided to a Chinese firm without authorisation. The subcontractor has told Sumitomo Heavy it was not aware the parts were for weapons.

The company has pledged to enforce thorough oversight of its subcontractors moving forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021