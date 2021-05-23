Left Menu

Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen kill religious scholar, school principal in Parwan

An unidentified gunman on Sunday morning killed Mawlawi Saifullah Safi, head of religious scholar's council and a principal of Habib-ur-Rahman Shaheed School in Parwan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified gunman on Sunday morning killed Mawlawi Saifullah Safi, head of religious scholar's council and a principal of Habib-ur-Rahman Shaheed School in Parwan. The information of the attack was shared by District Governor Ahmad Lemar Osman Yar, reported Tolo News.

Safi was the Chairman of Ulema Council of Sayed Khel District, Parwan Province. The District Governor of Sayed Khel said that the incident took place this morning at the gate of Saifullah Rahman Shahid High School.

Meanwhile, the principal of Habib-ur-Rahman Shaheed School in Parwan was also killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Jabal Siraj district of Parwan this morning, eyewitnesses said, adding that his son was wounded in the attack, reported Tolo News. The headmaster of Habib-ur-Rehman school, Shahid, was assassinated this morning (June 4) in Jabal-e-Siraj district of Parwan province.

Witnesses say the attackers fled after the assassination. In this incident, one of the sons of this teacher also suffered a wound, Tolo News reported. No one has yet claimed responsibility for both the attacks, including the Taliban.

Meanwhile, amid the final US drawdown from Afghanistan, more than 8,000 families have been displaced in at least five provinces as fighting intensifies between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban. Scores of families are facing a shortage of shelter, access to health services, education and other facilities for a normal life, TOLOnews reported citing displaced persons.

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. US withdrawal is underway and set to complete by September 11. (ANI)

