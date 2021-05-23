Left Menu

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:37 IST
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], May 23 (ANI/Xinhua): An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 10:02 am local time, hit at a depth of 113 km, about 235 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town on Mindanao island.

The tremor was also felt in Kiamba town in neighboring Sarangani province. The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks without causing damage.

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 also struck Davao Occidental province on Saturday morning. The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

