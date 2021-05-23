Protests erupt in Nepal against Parliament dissolution

With opposition alliance vowing to take political as well as legal actions against dissolution of Nepal's Parliament, protests have erupted in the Himalayan country. On Sunday, three cadres of Nepali Congress (NC) were arrested in front of President's Office Sheetal Niwas, while protesting against dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR).

They were arrested as they chanted anti-government slogans against President Bidya Devi Bhandari. President Bhandari dissolved the HoR for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of Constitution of Nepal and announced mid-term elections for November 12 and November 19 on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Opposition parties and constitutional experts have been opposing the move of the government, calling it unconstitutional and anti-democratic.

Advertisement

Article 76 (7) of the Constitution states "If the Prime Minister appointed according to clause (5) fails to get the vote of confidence or if any member fails to be appointed as Prime Minister, the President shall, on the recommendation of Prime Minister, dissolve the House of Representatives and fix a date to conduct another election within six months." The Himalayan nation plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament early this month. The political uncertainty comes at a time when the nation is facing a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases.

The parties claimed that the government is hell-bent on its attempt to prolong the autocratic rule despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)