Minister resigns from Balochistan Cabinet citing non-release of funds for department

A senior leader of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, has resigned from the Cabinet as a minister and apologised to the people for having been unable to serve them, reported the Dawn.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A senior leader of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, has resigned from the Cabinet as a minister and apologised to the people for having been unable to serve them, reported the Dawn. The former BAP leader has resigned because of the release of funds for his department was stopped by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

"I have resigned from my ministry today and the governor has accepted it," said Bhootani, a senior member of the BAP, at a press conference in Quetta. Samaa TV reported that the leader also criticized the Balochistan Chief Minister, saying that Jam Kamal Khan directly speaks even with a patwari and gives no value to his cabinet ministers.

There had been reports of differences between the two BAP leaders for the past couple of months. Earlier this month, the chief minister withdrew the portfolio of local government and rural development from Bhootani. The provincial ministry is now held by the chief minister himself. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

