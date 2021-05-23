Left Menu

Russia's COVID-19 case tally surpasses 5 million

Russia has reported 8,951 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total count of infections to 5,001,505, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told Tass news agency on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Russia has reported 8,951 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total count of infections to 5,001,505, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told Tass news agency on Sunday. The coronavirus incidence in the country grew by 0.18 per cent in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.04 per cent), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Kamchatka Region, the Khabarovsk Region, the Republics of Adygea and North Ossetia-Alania (0.05 per cent). Among the fresh cases, 2,924 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow, 842 in St. Petersburg, 769 in the Moscow Region, 195 in the Rostov Region, 145 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 144 in the Voronezh Region.

At present, 265,261 people are undergoing treatment in the country. Around 7,297 COVID-19 more patients recovered in Russiain the same period, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,617,762. The share of recovered patients remained at 92.3 per cent of the total case tally, according to the crisis center.

Meanwhile, 598 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 414 in St. Petersburg, 243 in the Saratov Region, 187 in the Pskov Region and 160 in the Rostov Region. While the country registered 357 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 386 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 118,482. The average mortality rate remained at 2.37 per cent, according to the crisis center.

Some 40 COVID-19 deaths were registered over the past day in St. Petersburg, 16 in the Ulyanovsk Region, 15 in the Samara Region, 12 in the Voronezh Region and the Krasnodar Region, and 10 in the Moscow Region and the Leningrad Region. (ANI)

