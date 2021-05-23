Left Menu

Explosion at chemical factory in Central Iran leaves 9 injured

At least nine people sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Iranian central province of Isfahan, the Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source from the local emergency medical department.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:13 IST
Explosion at chemical factory in Central Iran leaves 9 injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): At least nine people sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Iranian central province of Isfahan, the Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source from the local emergency medical department.

According to the source, the explosion occurred at a chemical plant in Shahin Shahr city. Victims were hospitalized.

The causes of the blast are being determined. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021