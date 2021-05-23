Left Menu

Blackout leaves several areas of Pak's Karachi in dark for over 24 hours

Several areas of Karachi in Pakistan faced a major power outage on Saturday but still even after 24 hours electricity in various parts of the city is yet to be restored.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Several areas of Karachi in Pakistan faced a major power outage on Saturday but still even after 24 hours electricity in various parts of the city is yet to be restored. According to Geo News, the power supply remains suspended in Karachi's Baldia Ittehad Town, Qaim Khani Colony, Orangi, Shantinagar, Korangi, Malir Shamsi Society, and Shah Faisal Colony.

Several areas of Lyari are also without power since the electricity breakdown occurred on Saturday. Karachi, the financial capital of Pakistan, faced a power outage on Saturday after a high-tension transmission line of 220 kV tripped.

The utility company responsible for the electricity supply in the city tweeted: "Power supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to tripping of KE's 220 kV high tension line. Due to this, supply to associated grids has been affected." MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari said "half of Karachi" was facing a power breakdown and called on the federal government to step up and offer relief, Dawn reported.

Karachi Electric (KE) said that the connection with the national grid and subsequently power supply to all affected grids was restored within the hour, reported Geo News. "Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric sharing live update from BQPS Complex. 80% of Karachi has been restored & teams are working to normalize affected areas as quickly as possible," the power utility company said in a tweet at 4 pm IST.

The company noted that restoration in a few remaining affected parts of the city was "underway on an immediate basis". The last massive power breakdown took place less than five months ago, plunging the entire country into darkness.

The blackout was reported a little before midnight of January 10 by citizens on social media from across the country, including major urban centres such as Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as well as smaller towns and cities. (ANI)

