Bangladesh records 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 1,354 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 789,080 and death toll to 12,376, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,354 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 789,080 and death toll to 12,376, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The official data showed that 15,205 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients stood at 730,697, including 899 new recoveries Sunday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.57 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.60 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

