Protests continue in Nepal over house dissolution, over two dozen writ petitions filed in court

The opposition alliance in Nepal continued to protest against re-dissolution of parliament despite the pandemic-induced prohibitory orders and surging COVID-19 cases. Over two dozen writ petitions have also been filed in court against the latest move in which President Bidhya Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are the main defendants.

The Supreme Court on Sunday confirmed that a total of 25 writ petitions have been lodged in court. The opposition alliance also is expected to lodge their petition on Monday. Advocate Krishna Bhandari filed a writ petition alleging that PM Oli has not been appointed PM even after presenting a clear basis for his appointment. All writs are against President Bhandari's decision to invalidate claims of PM Oli and NC President Deuba for govt formation.

Writs favouring PM Oli demand Oli's appointment to the post of PM and writs in favour of Deuba call to make him the PM. However, none of them have been registered yet and are under review, as per the SC administration. Opposition alliance on Sunday afternoon burned an effigy of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in front of Patan Multiple Campus in Lalitpur. Police intervened in the demonstration and dispersed the protestors.

Earlier in the afternoon, the student wing of Nepali Congress staged a demonstration in front of the President's Office leading to the arrest of three protestors. Hours before the protest in front of Sheetal Niwas, cadres of Nepali Congress also have smeared cow-dung on the images of the President and the Prime Minister. Office of the President on the wee hours of Saturday issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the cabinet. The next election will be on November 12 and 19 as per the recommendation of the Cabinet.

Article 76(7) of the Constitution states "If the Prime Minister appointed according to clause (5) fails to get the vote of confidence or if any member fails to be appointed as Prime Minister, the President shall, on the recommendation of Prime Minister, dissolve the House of Representatives and fix a date to conduct another election within six months." (ANI)

