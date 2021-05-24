Left Menu

277 Palestinians killed in conflict with Israel, says Health Ministry

The latest estimates show that 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Sunday.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 24-05-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 03:39 IST
277 Palestinians killed in conflict with Israel, says Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Estimates show that 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Sunday. "From the first day of the barbaric aggression against our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the number of martyrs [casualties] reached 277, including 70 children and 40 women. About 8,500 people were injured," the minister said at a press conference broadcast by Palestinian media, as quoted by Sputnik.

On Saturday, the United Nations Security Council had called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" that ended the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinian which claimed hundreds of lives and left many others injured. In a statement, UNSC members "mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence" and "stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza".

The statement further said it was urgent to restore calm and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognised borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021