Left Menu

Japan opens large COVID-19 vaccination centres in Tokyo, Osaka

A major coronavirus vaccination centre that can provide shots to up to 10,000 people a day has opened in Japan with the support of Self-Defense Forces (SDF), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 06:48 IST
Japan opens large COVID-19 vaccination centres in Tokyo, Osaka
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI/Sputnik): A major coronavirus vaccination centre that can provide shots to up to 10,000 people a day has opened in Japan with the support of Self-Defense Forces (SDF), a Sputnik correspondent reports. The vaccination centre is located in the central Otemachi neighborhood of the Japanese capital.

Another vaccination centre opened in the city of Osaka on Monday, offering shots to seniors over the age of 65. The Osaka centre has enough vaccines to inoculate up to 5,000 people a day. The vaccination centres will remain open for three months, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Advance registration is required to get a shot.

Japan launched its mass vaccination campaign in mid-February, but has only fully inoculated less than 1,6 percent of its 126 million population so far. The first phase included 4.7 million medical workers. On April 12, the country began to inoculate elderly people aged over 65, expecting to complete this phase by late July. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021