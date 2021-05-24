Brazil reports 860 more COVID-19 deaths

Brasilia [Brazil], May 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported on Sunday 860 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 449,068, the Ministry of Health said. A total of 35,819 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,083,258, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India. The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)