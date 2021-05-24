Left Menu

Pakistan urges WHO to help resolve vaccine acceptability issue

Pakistan has urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to play its role in getting all vaccines acceptable by countries that have made it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by certain brands only.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:58 IST
Pakistan urges WHO to help resolve vaccine acceptability issue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to play its role in getting all vaccines acceptable by countries that have made it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by certain brands only. In a letter to WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad requested the world health body to help resolve the vaccination issue of people who need to travel abroad because the authorities concerned of some countries had approved vaccines of certain companies only, reported Dawn.

Dr Sajjad said everyone was aware of the fact that different countries were using vaccines of various companies to administer to their citizens. He said despite knowing this fact, some countries had made it mandatory for visitors to be vaccinated by specific brands, adding that this policy would have devastating effect on international travel and trade.

"Keeping in view the above facts we request WHO to convince such countries to accept all vaccine brands approved by other countries for their citizens, otherwise it will create problems for people who wish to go abroad for employment, business, education, medical treatment and for other purposes," Dr Sajjad was quoted as saying by Dawn. In Pakistan, apart from AstraZeneca which has arrived through Covax, most of the vaccines being administered are Chinese.

On the other hand some countries, including Saudi Arabia, do not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines despite the fact that WHO has registered Sinopharm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021