COVID-19: Bahrain suspends entry of travellers from five countries including Pakistan

Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its 'Red List' which includes India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh due to the COVID-19 situation in these nations. Bahraini citizens, though not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, Geo News reported citing local media.

The country will also apply for a precautionary quarantine for 10 days to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries at their homes or at places licensed for quarantining. According to the Bahrain civil aviation authority, the ban was imposed on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce (NMT) for Combatting the Coronavirus as the country struggle from rising COVID-19 cases, Geo News reported.

Passengers who are not included in the red list are exempted from quarantine and PCR tests. Earlier, Canada had extended the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan until June 21 amid a continued surge of COVID-19 cases in both countries.

The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft, the notice said. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights, as well as flights that make technical stops in India and Pakistan, are exempt from the order, Sputnik reported. Despite a decline in fresh COVID-19 infections, India is still grappling with high number of coronavirus-related deaths. With 4,454 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Monday achieved a grim milestone as the country's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

However, the trajectory of declining fresh coronavirus infections continues further with 2,22,315 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

