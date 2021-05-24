Left Menu

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson critical after being shot in head in London

UK Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on Sunday and is currently in critical condition, said her political party.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on Sunday and is currently in critical condition, said her political party. "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head... She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition," said the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) in a statement, reported CNN.

The party said the attack happened "following numerous death threats as a result of her activism." The London Metropolitan Police responded to reports of gunfire in southeast London about 3 am on Sunday, it said in a statement. Police further said that paramedics transported a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to a south London hospital, adding that the incident appeared to have happened near a house party in Southwark.

"A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting," said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Tele. According to CNN, Sarah Johnson rose to prominence last year during the Black Lives Matter protests, as a leader of the TTIP, which has been called "Britain's first Black-led political party."

The activist is a mother of three children and also works to deliver food and groceries to families in need, according to the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

