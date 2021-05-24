Left Menu

5 people injured in Quetta explosion

At least five people were injured in an explosion at Quetta's Qambrani Road on Monday.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

At least five people were injured in an explosion at Quetta's Qambrani Road on Monday. Police officials and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information of the incident. The injured have been taken to civil hospital.

According to Dawn, SP Sariab Akhlaqullah Tarar said that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the side of the road. One security official was also among the injured, he added.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said in a tweet that police and other security agencies have surrounded the area. "Directions have been issued to the hospital administration to take care of the injured," he said. Seven people including three leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Nazaryati) were people were killed in a bomb attack in Balochistan's Chaman city on May 22, reported the Dawn.

The report said that JUI-N's naib emir Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, who, according to officials was the target of the attackers, suffered injuries in the incident. Official sources had said that unidentified people had rigged the motorbike with explosive material and parked it near the venue of the rally and detonated it when Maulana Luni, accompanied by supporters, was leaving the place.

A senior local police official Ahmad Mohiuddin had said explosives were packed in a motorbike parked near the vehicle of a religious leader taking part in the rally. (ANI)

