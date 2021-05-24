Left Menu

NAB in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiates probe in sugar export scandal to Afghanistan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has initiated a probe into a mega sugar export scandal in which sugar mill owners exported less sugar from their allotted quota to Afghanistan and sold it in Pakistan, leading to a huge loss to the national exchequer.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:20 IST
NAB in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiates probe in sugar export scandal to Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has initiated a probe into a mega sugar export scandal in which sugar mill owners exported less sugar from their allotted quota to Afghanistan and sold it in Pakistan, leading to a huge loss to the national exchequer. Citing sources, The News International reported that sugar exporters allegedly had claimed waiver of sales and income tax on the entire allocated export quota of sugar on the basis of the forged and fake documents with the involvement of customs officials.

The exporters and sugar mill owners had illegally sold sugar in Pakistan and made huge profits due to tax exemptions. The officials of the Customs Department have confirmed that National Accountability Bureau KP has started a probe into the matter and seek the record from Collector Customs (Appraisement) Peshawar till May 27, The News International reported.

The NAB has sought the details of owners of sugar mills that export sugar to Afghanistan and their quotas. Export permits of sugar mills, goods declaration forms, e- form, bills of loading, commercial/customs invoice, and packing lists have also been sought. It further directed the department to provide the relevant register maintained by Deputy Superintendent/ Ministerial Staff for entries of GDs with a quota of each exporter at the border along with more details.

Sources also confirmed that the Director-General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed detailed and transparent scrutiny on the said allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021