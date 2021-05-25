Left Menu

Argentina reports 22,651 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reported 22,651 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,562,135, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:24 IST
Argentina reports 22,651 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 22,651 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 3,562,135, the Ministry of Health said Monday. The ministry said that 417 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 74,480.

The South American country is facing a new wave of infections that is putting a strain on the country's health system, leading to a government-enforced lockdown that began on Saturday and will run until May 30. Educational, religious and sports activities have also been suspended, and only essential businesses are authorized to operate.

More than 11.2 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied nationwide since Dec. 29, when its inoculation campaign began. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021