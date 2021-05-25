Left Menu

Pilot killed as plane crashes after takeoff from Las Vegas Air Force Base

A pilot was killed after the contractor-operated aircraft he was flying crashed after it took off from Las Vegas' Nellis Air Force Base in the United States on Monday.

25-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A pilot was killed after the contractor-operated aircraft he was flying crashed after it took off from Las Vegas' Nellis Air Force Base in the United States on Monday. The company that owned, operated and piloted the aircraft, Draken US, the Florida-based company contracted to provide adversary air support at the base, confirmed the death of the pilot in a statement, The Hill reported.

"A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2.30 pm on May 24 outside the southern edge of the base. Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene. The incident is under investigation," the Air Force base posted on Twitter. However, the identity of the pilot has not yet been released, Draken US said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of a Dassault Aviation Mirage F1. At Nellis, Draken maintains a number of aircraft, including the French-built Mirage F1, a fighter jet, to fly against the US Air Force pilots as aggressor jets in training. According to Draken's website, the company has been serving in this role since 2015, reported CNN.

No additional personnel were on board, as per company statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

