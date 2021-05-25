Left Menu

7 killed in gas leakage incident in Chinese factory

Seven people were suffocated to death following a toxic gas leakage at a food processing factory in China's Sichuan Province.

ANI | Sichuan | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:33 IST
7 killed in gas leakage incident in Chinese factory
Seven people were suffocated to death following a toxic gas leakage at a food processing factory in China's Sichuan Province. The accident took place on Monday around 3 pm when a bamboo shoot factory in Changning County in the city of Yibin was undergoing equipment maintenance, Xinhua reported citing the county's publicity department said Tuesday.

The seven victims first slipped into a coma and later died after medical treatment failed to revive them, officials said. Another person who was affected in the accident is in stable condition. Investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

