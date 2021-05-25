Left Menu

Afghan forces rescue 41 people from Taliban prison in Herat

Afghan forces rescued 41 people, including 19 security force members, from a Taliban prison in western Herat province on Monday night, the Special Operations Corps said in a statement, reported TOLOnews.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:54 IST
Afghan forces rescue 41 people from Taliban prison in Herat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan forces rescued 41 people, including 19 security force members, from a Taliban prison in western Herat province on Monday night, the Special Operations Corps said in a statement, reported TOLOnews. The operation was launched in Marwa village of Pashtun Zarghon district of the province, the statement said, adding that "seven Taliban terrorists who were the prison keepers were killed during the operation."

"The forces have also seized weapons during the operation and destroyed six motorcycles belonging to the Taliban," it said. Eight security force members were freed from a Taliban prison in an operation in northern Baghlan on Sunday night, the Ministry of Defense had said.

The operation was launched in Amarkhil village of Baghlan-e-Jadid and the security force members who had been taken captive were released, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021