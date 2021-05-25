Left Menu

Five killed in boat accident in northeast China

Five people have been confirmed dead and four others remain missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Saturday, local authorities said Tuesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:24 IST
Five killed in boat accident in northeast China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Five people have been confirmed dead and four others remain missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Saturday, local authorities said Tuesday. Sudden strong winds and high waves sunk the boat at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the section of the Nenjiang River in Fuyu County of Qiqihar City as 11 people aboard the vessel were crossing the river.

The wrecked boat has been salvaged from the waters and one missing crew member was found with no signs of life, raising the death toll to five, according to the Heilongjiang provincial work safety commission. Two people have been rescued and are in stable condition. The search for the four missing individuals is ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021