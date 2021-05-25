Left Menu

Moderna's research cooperation with Korea. Will it speed up the development of mRNA vaccines?

During the ROK-US summit, the attention is focused on whether the government will foster the development of domestic mRNA vaccines by laying the foundation for research cooperation with Moderna along with the consignment production of Moderna mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) COVID-19 vaccine by Samsung Biologics.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:52 IST
Moderna's research cooperation with Korea. Will it speed up the development of mRNA vaccines?
Moderna's research cooperation with Korea. Will it speed up the development of mRNA vaccines? (Newsis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], May 25 (ANI/Global Economic): During the ROK-US summit, the attention is focused on whether the government will foster the development of domestic mRNA vaccines by laying the foundation for research cooperation with Moderna along with the consignment production of Moderna mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) COVID-19 vaccine by Samsung Biologics. Earlier, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced on Sunday that the National Institute of Health signed a memorandum of understanding with Moderna on May 22 (US local time) for mRNA vaccine research cooperation.

Accordingly, it was decided to cooperate in non-clinical and clinical studies related to infectious diseases, which have high medical demand in Korea, including mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and mutant strains. In the future, it is planned to discuss the vaccine research required in Korea in detail with Modena to determine the subject of detailed research cooperation. In addition, in line with the Korea-US summit meeting, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Health Research and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health exchanged letters of intent to cooperate in vaccine and treatment research on May 18. The two organizations will prioritize research on vaccines and treatments for novel infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and joint research on tuberculosis vaccines.

Director Joon-wook Kwon of the National Institute of Health said, "With the signing of a memorandum of understanding, the National Institute of Health will play a leading role in the field of mRNA vaccine research in Korea by strengthening cooperation with Moderna." What is attracting attention is whether this cooperation will be an opportunity to secure Korea's original mRNA technology. Samsung Biologics is in charge of the consignment production of Moderna's mRNA vaccines. It is a "Fill and Finish" consignment production when, after receiving the undiluted solution and filling it in a sterile condition in vials (bottles), the company is in charge of labeling and packaging the vaccine. Currently, the production of undiluted solutions of Modena's COVID-19 vaccine is carried out by Lonza, Switzerland.

Starting with Samsung's final consignment production, the industry agrees that the work to secure the original technology for mRNA vaccines should proceed quickly. In fact, the pharmaceutical industry is pushing forward to form a consortium of about 10 bio companies with mRNA technology. This is with the aim to become an "Asian hub" of global vaccine supply in the long term through local development and production of mRNA. The mRNA technology has emerged as an area that must be developed as it is highly likely to be used in the treatment of other diseases such as new infectious diseases and cancer in the future. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021