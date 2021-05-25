Left Menu

Biden to meet Putin on June 16 to discuss US-Russia relationship

The White House on Tuesday announced that US President Joe Biden will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:22 IST
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The White House on Tuesday announced that US President Joe Biden will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. "The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship," informed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the White House said that US President Joe Biden believed that his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be a good step forward in the US-Russia relationship to de-escalate tensions and have stable relations. "There is not a meeting with the President locked in yet. Obviously, the President, our President invited him to participate in that meeting because he thinks it would be a good step forward in the relationship to de-escalate, to ensure we have a more stable relationship moving forward, but there is no meeting to confirm at this point in time," she said.

Last month, Biden held a phone call with Putin, where he had voiced his concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions. He had reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with US interests and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues between the United States and Russia.

The conversation came in the backdrop of Washington imposing sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Meanwhile, Russia has continued to refute all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling and cyberattacks. (ANI)

