Jaishankar meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, discusses COVID-19, terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, wherein they discussed the COVID-19 challenge and underlined the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar informed about his meeting and elaborated on his discussions with Guterres on several issues, including climate change, India's role in the UN Security Council, terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan.

"A warm and comprehensive meeting with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the Covid challenge, underlining the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions. Critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production and fairer distribution," he tweeted. "Exchanged views on climate action. Greater resources are essential for larger ambitions. Financing will determine our seriousness and credibility," he added.

Highlighting India's constructive role in the UNSC, Jaishankar said that he conveyed priorities of the country's presidency in August, adding that maritime security and technology for peacekeeping addresses the needs of the day. He also welcomed Guterres' appreciation of India's Peacekeeping operations including at Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo recently.

"Deliberated on regional challenges in India's neighbourhood. Shared our concerns about ensuring that the gains of the last two decades in Afghanistan are adequately protected," he said in another tweet. The External Affairs Minister also spoke to Guterres on countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region, along with recent developments in Myanmar.

"India values UNSG's leadership of the UN, especially in these challenging times. Conveyed our support for his candidature for a second term," he tweeted. (ANI)

