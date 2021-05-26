Left Menu

Pentagon says US security assistance to Pakistan remains suspended

The status of US security assistance to Pakistan that was suspended by the previous Donald Trump-led administration has not changed, the Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:14 IST
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby speaking to reports on Thursday. (Photo Credit: US Department of Defense). Image Credit: ANI
The status of US security assistance to Pakistan that was suspended by the previous Donald Trump-led administration has not changed, the Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kirby said: "At this time, the US security assistance to Pakistan is still suspended. I will not get into speculating one way or another about if or whether that will change going forward."

The Pentagon Press Secretary was responding to a question on if the new Biden administration has reviewed the policy of the previous Trump administration and if there are any changes in it or if this issue was on the table during talks with the Pakistani leadership. According to the statement issued by the Department of Defence, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss shared regional interests and objectives.

"During the call, Secretary Austin reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan's support for Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and expressed his desire to continue to build on the US - Pakistan bilateral relationship," it said. Former US President Donald Trump had suspended all security assistance to Pakistan in 2018 in an attempt to crack down on terrorism. It had also barred scores of Pakistani military officials from training and education programs and also suspended the funding for Pakistan's military training programme. (ANI)

