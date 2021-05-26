Left Menu

Three crew members of Japanese fishing boat killed after collision with Russian ship

Three crew members were killed as a Japanese fishing boat capsized after colliding with a Russian ship off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:09 IST
Three crew members of Japanese fishing boat killed after collision with Russian ship
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Three crew members were killed as a Japanese fishing boat capsized after colliding with a Russian ship off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Wednesday. The Japan Times reported that a Japanese fishing boat and a Russian vessel had collided today off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, leaving three crew members dead, as per local authorities.

Japan's Coast Guard says the 9.7-ton Japanese boat, Daihachi Hokkoumaru, collided with the 662-ton Russian vessel, AMUR, in the Sea of Okhotsk about 23 kilometers northeast of Monbetsu Port at around 6 am, local time. The incident was reported by the AMUR. Five of the Japanese boat's crew members were rescued by the crew of the AMUR. Three of them are reportedly unconscious, according to the broadcasting company, NHK World reported.

As per Xinhua three of the five crew members were dead. The five-crew-member fishing boat, which belongs to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido's Monbetsu, was catching hairy crabs when the collision occurred, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Among the three victims, one was the chief engineer in his 60s and the two others were in their 30s. Of the remaining two crew members, one suffered minor injuries and the other was not injured, according to local fire fighters. The Coast Guard has dispatched a patrol ship to the scene.

Meanwhile, Russian Consul General in Sapporo Sergey Marin told Sputnik that the collision of the Russian merchant ship Amur and the Japanese fishing vessel Daihachi Hokkoumaru could have been caused by a heavy fog. "The collision took place approximately at the contact line in heavy fog. They might not have noticed a small fishing vessel. But it shouldn't have been there, because it was too far from the shore. The captain acted correctly, in accordance with all instructions: the ship was immediately stopped, a rescue operation was conducted, everyone was taken out of water," Sputnik said quoting Marin.

The Russian Embassy expressed its condolences to Tokyo in connection with the death of three Japanese fishermen after the collision of a Japanese fishing schooner and the Russian merchant ship Amur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021