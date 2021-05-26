Left Menu

Afghanistan may see third wave of COVID-19 peak in 10 day: Health Ministry

The Afghanistan Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the third wave of the coronavirus may reach its peak in the next ten days.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:27 IST
Afghanistan may see third wave of COVID-19 peak in 10 day: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the third wave of the coronavirus may reach its peak in the next ten days. It further said that if citizens do not take preventive measures seriously, Afghanistan will face the same catastrophic situation as neighbouring countries, reported TOLOnews.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 840 people tested positive and 19 infected people died across the country in the last 24 hours. Officials at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they have faced a shortage of beds as the number of COVID-19 patients rise, adding that they treat patients even in open areas, such as the courtyard of the hospital.

"We had 150 people who came for testing (COVID-19), of which 77 cases tested positive. 21 Covid patients out 77 were hospitalized," said Ebadullah Ebad, a doctor at the Afghan-Japan hospital. The health ministry said that it is prepared to fight the third wave of the coronavirus, but is concerned over the increasing number of positive cases.

The ministry anticipates that the coronavirus will reach its peak in the next 10 days and has asked citizens to take preventive measures, TOLOnews reported. "The negligence that exists in the society causes the coronavirus to be prolonged, and our positive cases to exceed our capacity. Once this happened, for sure we will be a witness to a breakdown in our health sector," said Dastageer Nazari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021