Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,373 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,026,168, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,373 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,026,168, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday. The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 406 to 119,600 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,135 to 4,642,090.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,416 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,164,017. Over 136.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

